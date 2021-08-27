Southern California Marines among those killed in Kabul bombing

(KGTV) — ABC News has confirmed the identities of five of the 13 service members killed when a suicide bomber attacked the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday.

While the Department of Defense has not officially identified those service members killed in the bombing, families and relatives have confirmed the names of at least five individuals who were killed in the attack.

Courtesy: Shyler Nikoui U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Kareem Mae'Lee Grant Nikoui was among 13 service members killed in the Kabul airport bombing on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Kareem Mae'Lee Grant Nikoui was one of those lives taken in the attack, according to the City of Norco, in Riverside County, where Nikoui attended high school. The city said Nikoui served in JROTC at Norco High School in 2019 and is survived by his mother, father, and siblings.

"Corporal Kareem Nikoui’s name will be enshrined on the 'Lest We Forget Wall' at the George A. Ingalls Veterans Memorial Plaza, which honors Norconians who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our nation," the city said in a post on social media.

The Riverside Sheriff's Association confirmed that U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Hunter Lopez, son of Riverside Deputy Sheriff Alicia Lopez and Riverside Sheriff's Captain Herman Lopez, also died in the attack.

Lopez planned on becoming a Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy after returning from deployment, the association said.

"With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of a beloved member of the Riverside Sheriff's family, United States Marine Corps Corporal Hunter Lopez, one of one 13 United States service members killed at the Kabul airport during the U.S.led evacuation effort. We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Hunter, who chose to follow a life of service, selflessness, courage and sacrifice, like his parents. Hunter was a Riverside Sheriff's Explorer Scout with the Palm Desert Station from September 2014 to August 2017.



Hunter joined the United States Marine Corps and was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines. Hunter, who was 22 years old at the time of his death, planned on becoming a Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy after returning from his current deployment. Today the entire law enforcement community stands with the Lopez family, friends, fellow Marines, and all who loved him, praying for comfort, peace.



Hunter was the victim of vicious evil and was killed because he wore a United States Marnie uniform with love and pride. Our entire community feels the anguish, and we mourn the death of Hunter, who answered the call to serve, defend and protect our nation. Like his parents who serve our community, being a Marine to Hunter wasn't a job; it was a calling. He loved his family, and as we grieve for Hunter and his fellow Marines taken from us too soon, there are simply no words to express how deeply he will be missed -- Semper Fi."

Courtesy: Rachel Soviak Navy Fleet Marine Force Hospital Corpsman Max Soviak was among 13 service members killed in the Kabul airport bombing on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.

Navy Fleet Marine Force Hospital Corpsman Max Soviak, of Ohio, was also killed in the attack, according to his family and former high school. Soviak was, "very proud to serve his country. He was very passionate about helping his fellow Americans and trying to get them home safely. There are no words to describe the pain our family is feeling. There will forever be a hole in our hearts," a statement from his mother, Rachel, read.

"We are praying for the service men and woman to arrive home safely to their loved ones," her statement continued.

"Max was a good student who was active in sports and other activities throughout his school career. He was well respected and liked by everyone who knew him. Max was full of life in everything he did. Our schools and local community are mourning the loss of Max. He and his family are in all of our thoughts and prayers. The family has asked that everyone respect their privacy at this difficult time," a statement from Edison Local School District Superintendent Thomas Roth read.

Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar confirmed on social media that Laredo-native David Espinoza was also killed. Espinoza is survived by his mother, stepfather, and brother, according to Cuellar.

"Mr. Espinoza embodied the values of America: grit, dedication, service, and valor,” Cuellar in a statement. “When he joined the military after high school, he did so with the intention of protecting our nation and demonstrating his selfless acts of service. I mourn him and all the fallen heroes in Afghanistan. My heart goes out to the Espinoza family in this extremely difficult time. The brave never die. Mr. Espinoza is a hero.”

Courtesy: Chi McCollum Rylee McCollum was among 13 service members killed in the Kabul airport bombing on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.

Confirmed by Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced on social media that the attack also claimed the life of Rylee McCollum, of Bondurant.

"I’m devastated to learn Wyoming lost one of our own in yesterday's terrorist attack in Kabul. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Rylee McCollum of Bondurant. Jennie and I, along with all of Wyoming and the entire country thank Rylee for his service," Gordon wrote.