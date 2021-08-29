Watch
Slain Marine who cradled baby at Kabul airport loved her job

Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/AP
In this Aug. 20, 2021, image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), including Sgt. Nicole Gee calms an infant during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Officials said Aug. 28, that Gee of Sacramento, Calif., was one of the Marines killed in Thursday's bombing at the airport. (Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)
Posted at 6:30 PM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 21:30:36-04

(AP) -- A Marine sergeant who cradled a baby in her arms at the airport and posted on social media that she loved her job.

A young husband with a child on the way. A man who planned to become a sheriff's deputy when his deployment ended.

More details emerged Saturday about some of the 13 U.S. troops killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan's Kabul airport.

Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, and 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in Thursday’s bombing, which was blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group.

