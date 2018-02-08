This witness-drawn facial composite helped police arrest a suspect. Seriously.

A witness-drawn police sketch helped cops find their man, although the sketch was a bit "cartoonish."

The witness drew a picture of a suspected thief.

Lancaster, Pennsylvania police released the picture on Tuesday alongside a detailed description of the man in question.

The drawing was made fun of online, but the Lancaster police said they did not release the picture as a joke.

The suspect was identified as 44-year-old Hunt Phuoc Nguyen.

According to Lancaster Online, Nguyen pretended to be an employee at a vendor's while the real employee was away.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.