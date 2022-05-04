Watch
Satanic Temple asks Boston to fly flag after court ruling

Charles Krupa/AP
The American flag, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag, and the City of Boston flag, from left, fly outside Boston City Hall, Monday, May 2, 2022, in Boston. A unanimous Supreme Court has ruled that Boston violated the free speech rights of a conservative activist when it refused his request to fly a Christian flag on a flagpole outside City Hall. Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the court Monday that the city discriminated against the activist because of his "religious viewpoint," even though it had routinely approved applications for the use of one of the three flagpoles outside City Hall that fly the U.S., Massachusetts and Boston flags. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Posted at 11:10 AM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 14:11:27-04

BOSTON (AP) — The Satanic Temple is requesting to fly a flag over Boston City Hall after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the city violated the free speech rights of a conservative activist seeking to fly a Christian flag outside the downtown building.

The Salem-based group tweeted a copy of an application it filed with the city Tuesday to raise a flag to mark Satanic Appreciation Week in July.

The application doesn't provide any details about what the flag would look like.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's office said it's reviewing the high court's decision and the city's flag raising program.

Justice Stephen Breyer wrote the court's opinion on Monday. It said the city discriminated against the activist because of his “religious viewpoint.”

No justices dissented from the court's opinion.

