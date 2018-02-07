Man detained after San Diego International Airport scare
Passenger told officer "incriminating" info
Mark Saunders
11:57 AM, Feb 7, 2018
2 hours ago
Share Article
SAN DIEGO - One man was detained after Harbor Police said he told an officer "incriminating" information about his baggage.
San Diego Fire-Rescue Bomb Unit crews were requested by San Diego Harbor Police to the airport shortly after 11 a.m. Harbor Police said a passenger approached and told an officer "incriminating" information about his luggage.
Police requested SDFD's bomb unit to inspect the luggage while Terminal 2 was evacuated and flights were held, police said.
ALERT: There is a security-related incident underway at SAN. Law enforcement is on scene & safe evacuation is underway.
The man was detained by Harbor Police. Officials have not said if they plan to bring any charges against him. The incident was confined to Terminal 2 while the rest of the airport continued operations, police said.
Passengers have been asked to check their flight times for any changes as a result of the evacuation.