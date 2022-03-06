Zelenskyy's 'desperate' plea to Congress: Send more planes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine’s president has made a “desperate” plea to American lawmakers to help get more warplanes to his military and cut off Russian oil imports.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with some 300 members of Congress and their staff in an hour-long private video call on Saturday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said afterward that Zelenskyy wants the U.S. to facilitate the transfer of planes from Eastern European allies so Ukraine's military can protect its skies from Russian attack.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has indicated planes are under consideration.