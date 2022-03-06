Watch
Zelenskyy's 'desperate' plea to Congress: Send more planes

In this photo taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the nation in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Street fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city Sunday and Russian troops put increasing pressure on strategic ports in the country's south following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia's invasion. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Posted at 7:13 PM, Mar 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-05 22:13:00-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine’s president has made a “desperate” plea to American lawmakers to help get more warplanes to his military and cut off Russian oil imports.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with some 300 members of Congress and their staff in an hour-long private video call on Saturday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said afterward that Zelenskyy wants the U.S. to facilitate the transfer of planes from Eastern European allies so Ukraine's military can protect its skies from Russian attack.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has indicated planes are under consideration.

