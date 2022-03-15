Zelenskyy asks European leaders to give Ukraine more weapons

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the war with Russia could be over by May due to logistical issues and Russian forces running low on resources.

Zelenskyy spoke directly to those forces in a video message, asking them to lay down their weapons and surrender.

Ukraine’s president also told northern European leaders that they could “help yourself by helping us,” as he appealed for more weapons to counter Russia’s invasion of his country.

Zelenskyy, speaking to leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force via videolink Tuesday, said the Ukrainian military is rapidly using up weapons and other hardware that western nations have shipped to his country.

He also appealed for a full trade embargo on Russia, saying sanctions have not been enough to counter the Russian advance.

“We have to acknowledge Russia as a rogue state and there has to be a trade embargo with Russia,” Zelenskyy said. “This is something that we need and you need as well, just like the rest of the world, to make sure there is peace in Europe and Ukraine.”

Zelenskyy also repeated his frustration with NATO over its refusal to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine as he addressed JEF leaders meeting Tuesday in London.

The United Kingdom-led JEF is a grouping of 10 North Atlantic countries designed to react quickly to international crises. It includes NATO members like Britain and the Baltic states and non-NATO countries like Sweden and Finland.

