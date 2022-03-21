World Central Kitchen: José Andrés' organization has served more than 1M meals to Ukrainian refugees

Disaster relief organization World Central Kitchen began serving hot meals within hours of Russia's initial invasion of Ukraine and quickly set up at eight border crossings between Ukraine and Poland.

The organization was launched by celebrity chef José Andrés in 2010 when he traveled to Haiti to help feed people impacted by a devastating earthquake. Since then, Andrés and his organization have traveled around the world following natural disasters and crises to help feed people in need.

Now, the team is distributing nourishing food and fresh meals across the region, including in Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Moldova and Romania.

The meals World Central Kitchen serves are primarily based on local recipes. The goal is not just to provide a meal but also comfort during a time of uncertainty. It's a job that chef Karla Hoyos takes very seriously.

From Haiti to Puerto, Hoyos has worked with WCK across the world. Now, she is leading the organization's kitchen in Poland, cooking for thousands of Ukrainian refugees every day as they cross the border fleeing the war.

Hoyos and World Central Kitchen have now served over 1 million meals to Ukrainian refugees in the region.

To learn more about World Central Kitchen and the work it does, visit www.wck.org.

