Watch
NewsNationalRussia-Ukraine-Conflict

Actions

Disinformation board to tackle Russia, migrant smugglers

Homeland Security
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
FILE
Homeland Security
Posted at 1:51 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 16:51:50-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security has launched a new panel to tackle disinformation.

DHS is stepping up its effort to counter disinformation coming from Russia as well as misleading information that human smugglers circulate to target migrants hoping to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border.

DHS said Wednesday in announcing the Disinformation Governance Board that the spread of disinformation can affect border security, Americans’ safety and public trust in democratic institutions.

The board will be led by disinformation expert Nina Jankowicz, who has researched Russian misinformation tactics and online harassment.

The board will monitor and prepare for Russian disinformation threats as this year’s midterm elections near.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering

Community Connection

Click to learn more!