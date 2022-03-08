Cellist Yo-Yo Ma seen performing in front of Russia's embassy in Washington

One of the most recognizable names in the world of modern classical music, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, was spotted performing out on the sidewalk in front of Russia's U.S. embassy in Washington, D.C.

A message written in chalk on the footpath read, "Get Out of Ukraine Now," and an improvised street sign stood beside the cellist which read "Zelensky Way."

As NPR reported, the famous musician was in Washington, scheduled to perform at the Kennedy Center on Monday night. He played alongside pianist Emanuel Ax that night at their scheduled performance and were joined by violinist Leonidas Kavakos as they began the show by playing Ukraine's national anthem. The audience stood for that portion of the show.

Yo-Yo Ma, along with Emanuel Ax and Leonidas Kavakos, begins his performance at Washington’s Kennedy Center with a performance of Ukraine’s national anthem. A full, standing house. pic.twitter.com/m1shyLzY4Z — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) March 8, 2022

The world-renowned musician appeared to remain largely unnoticed during his street performance while wearing a mask. That was until a passing cyclist spotted him and asked him who he was.

"I just asked him, point-blank, 'are you Yo-Yo Ma?'" Ryan Stitt said, as local Washington TV station WUSA reported. Stitt said the two of them began chatting casually.