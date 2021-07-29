Watch
Robinhood makes its debut on Wall Street

(AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
This Dec. 17, 2020 file photo shows the logo for the Robinhood app on a smartphone in New York. Popular online trading platform Robinhood said Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, that it has lined up $3.4 billion to help meet its funding requirements amid a spike in trading on Wall Street fueled by small investors driving up shares in GameStop and other stocks.
Posted at 9:17 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 00:17:43-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Robinhood is about to sell its own stock on Wall Street, the very place the online brokerage has rattled with its stated goal of democratizing finance.

Through its app, Robinhood has introduced millions to investing and reshaped the brokerage industry, all while racking up a long list of controversies in less than eight years.

Robinhood Markets and three of its executives are selling up to 60.5 million shares of its stock in an initial public offering, with trading expected to begin on the Nasdaq Thursday under the ticker symbol “HOOD.”

It was priced late Wednesday at $38 a share, the low end of its expected range of $38 to $42. That's an indication of tepid investor interest.

