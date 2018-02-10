California congressman womanized, boozed and misused funds, report says

SAN DIEGO — Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter is facing more personal allegations amid an ongoing Department of Justice investigation that he misused campaign funds.

Politico reports that Hunter is accused of having relationships with women on Capitol Hill and abusing alcohol on the job.

Hunter's District Chief of Staff sent the following statement to Scripps station KGTV in San Diego:

"Congressman Hunter completely denies the rumors that were published in the Politico article. It is business as usual for our office and Congressman Hunter is not spending time responding to what amounts to nothing more than baseless speculation and DC gossip. As he has since serving in the Marine Corps, to his first day in Congress, to today, Congressman Hunter continues to focus his time and full effort on working for our nation and his constituents. Regarding his running for reelection, he is 100% in, all his colleagues and GOP leadership knows this, including Speaker Ryan."

Political analyst John Dadian says it's going to take more to uproot the San Diego congressman from his position.

"Until something is black-and-white that he did wron,g and the Justice Department says 'You should go to jail' I think he's pretty secure in his district. He's Duncan Hunter. The way he won was his name," Dadian said.

The Republican Party of San Diego County say they have endorsed Congressman Duncan Hunter and support his re-election; meanwhile, the Democratic Party of San Diego says this is not surprising and points to systemic bad behavior.