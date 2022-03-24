Prince Harry and Meghan launching podcast focusing on female stereotypes

The first podcast from Prince Harry and Meghan’s partnership with Spotify will focus on harmful labels and stereotypes applied to women.

The “Archetypes” podcast will be hosted by Meghan and is expected to launch this summer.

The name of the show is a nod to their son Archie and their nonprofit organization, Archewell.

A summary posted on Spotify on Thursday says the series will feature interviews with historians and experts to “investigate the labels that try to hold women back.”

The streaming service released a minute-long teaser that opened with clips of people using disrespectful words for women and talking about the stereotypes around women’s strength and intelligence.

Harry and Meghan have a multi-year deal to produce and host podcasts for Spotify under their production company Archewell Audio.

The podcast will be free for Spotify listeners.