President Trump claims on Twitter that Nunes memo 'totally vindicates' him

President Donald Trump says a GOP memo declassified on Friday "totally vindicates" him in the Russia probe.

In a Saturday morning tweet, Trump denied any collusion or obstruction and called the investigation "an American disgrace."

"This memo totally vindicates 'Trump' in probe," Trump tweeted Saturday morning. "But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on. Their was no Collusion and there was no Obstruction (the word now used because, after one year of looking endlessly and finding NOTHING, collusion is dead). This is an American disgrace!"

On Friday, Trump approved the public release of a memo spearheaded by GOP House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes that alleges the FBI abused its surveillance authority.

There are currently several investigations into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, but Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 election.

