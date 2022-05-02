Watch
Post positions announced for 148th Kentucky Derby

Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 file photo, horses run during a race before the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. The Kentucky Derby is back on the first Saturday in May 2021, slowly bringing with it the sights, sounds and rituals familiar to Louisville. And local officials and business owners are hopeful it translates into better cash flow after the coronavirus pandemic upended the Derby’s schedule the previous year. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 1:23 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 16:23:58-04

The post positions have been announced for the 148th Kentucky Derby and the Kentucky Oaks.

These are the following post positions for Kentucky Derby 148:

1) Mo Donegal
2) Happy Jack
3) Epicenter
4) Summer is Tomorrow
5) Smile Happy
6) Messier
7) Crown Pride
8) Charge It
9) Tiz the Bomb
10) Zandon
11) Pioneer of Medina
12) Taiba
13) Simplification
14) Barber Road
15) White Abarrio
16) Cyberknife
17) Classic Causeway
18) Tawny Port
19) Zozos
20) Ethereal Road

Morning line odds currently put Zandon as the favorite at 3-1 to win the Kentucky Derby.

The Derby is limited to 20 runners, but up to 24 may enter, with a limit of four on the also-eligible list. Horses on the also-eligible list can draw into the field if there's a scratch by 9 a.m. Friday.

These are the following post positions for Kentucky Oaks 148:

1) Secret Oath
2) Nostalgic
3) Hidden Connection
4) Nest
5) Goddess of Fire
6) Yuugiri
7) Echo Zulu
8) Venti Valentine
9) Desert Dawn
10) Kathleen O
11) Cocktail Moments
12) Candy Raid
13) Shahama
14) Turnerloose

Morning line odds currently put Nest as the favorite at 5-2.

The draw for Friday's $1.25 million Kentucky Oaks is limited to 14 runners, but up to 18 may enter, with a limit of four on the also-eligible list. Horses on the also-eligible list can draw into the field if there's a scratch by 9:00 a.m. ET Friday.

This story was originally published by Jordan Mickle of WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
