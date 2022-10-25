Police: Possible multiple attempted child abductions by same man

Police in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, have released a video to the public that they say shows one of multiple attempts by a suspect to abduct a child.

In the video, a 10-year-old girl is seen running down a sidewalk, allegedly fleeing a possible attempted abduction.

The video released by police appears to be from a security camera and was taken near the child's school.

The suspect can be seen coming around a corner and following in the direct of the girl as she runs down a sidewalk.

After, he is seen in the video turning around and walking in the other direction.

Police say it is at least the second time the man has attempted to abduct the girl, reports say.

Authorities say just days before, a man tried to lure her away with promises of money and candy, CNN reported.

In that incident, police say the man tried to grab the 10-year-old, the girl reported.

The child reported both incidents, but police say they only received the report after the first incident.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged white male that drives a black cargo van.