Police: 2 students shot at Los Angeles middle school

Two students were shot inside a Los Angeles middle school on Thursday, the Associated Press reported.

Video shows a large police presence at Sal Castro Middle School in Los Angeles, Los Angeles-based KTLA reported. The call came into the Los Angeles Police Department at 8:55 a.m. local time, KTLA reported.

The suspect is a female student who has been arrested, Sgt. Edward Bernal of the Los Angeles Unified School District Police Department said according to KTLA.

Police said a male student and female student are victims of the shooting, according to AP. The male is in critical condition while the female victim is in fair condition, according to KTLA. Both of the injured students are 15-years old and have been transported to a local hospital.

A 30-year-old woman also was injured but her injuries were considered minor and not the result of a gunshot, according to KTLA.