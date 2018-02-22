'Parks and Recreation' cast members clap back at NRA for using a Leslie Knope GIF on Twitter

"Parks and Recreation" has been off the air for nearly four years, but that didn't stop the show from becoming a political lightning rod on Wednesday evening.
The show's creator and some cast members were appalled that the National Rifle Association used a GIF of Leslie Knope, the show's main character, in a tweet thanking spokeswoman Dana Loesch for defending gun rights at a CNN Town Hall on Wednesday
".@DLoesch thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million #NRA members," the tweet read alongside a GIF of Amy Poehler's character saying "thank you."