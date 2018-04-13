Parents of Joe Clyde Daniels to appear in court

DICKSON, Tenn. - The parents of missing Tennessee child Joe Clyde Daniels have been scheduled to appear in court to face charges in his death.

Joseph and Krystal Daniels have both been in jail on a $1 million bond each.

The appearance Friday morning at the Dickson County Courthouse in Charlotte will be to assign an attorney if they haven't already found one or can't afford one.

The district attorney said there’s a chance there will be a preliminary hearing. The state can present to the defense its evidence and witnesses.

Joseph Daniels has been charged with one count of criminal homicide after he allegedly beat his son to death then lied to everyone saying his son snuck out of the house and was missing.

Daniels' wife, Krystal, has been charged with child neglect or endangerment. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said she was there when it all happened and obstructed the investigation.

The couple has already been to court, but that was about their two other children, who are with grandparents.

Friday morning, security will be increased at the courthouse because this is such a high-profile case.

The couple will likely arrive in court in the same vehicle with a solid metal divider to keep them from touching or seeing each other.