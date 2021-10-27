Paid leave apparently scrapped as Manchin fails to back plan in Build Back Better agenda

Democrats will reportedly drop paid family and medical leave from their trillion-dollar reconciliation package.

According to CNN, Sen. Joe Manchin wouldn't agree to the initiative out of fear it couldn't be paid for.

"I want to work with everyone as long as we can start paying for things. That's all." CNN quoted Manchin. "I can't put this burden on my grandchildren. I've got 10 grandchildren ... I just can't do it."

Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, a supporter of paid lead, reportedly tried but failed to convince Manchin to back the policy.

"Until the bill is printed, I will continue working to include paid leave in the Build Back Better plan," Gillibrand said, according to Politico.

Dropping paid leave from the reconciliation package is a blow to President Joe Biden, who campaigned on providing leave to workers.

RELATED: Manchin faces backlash from fellow Democrats after expressing opposition to $3.5T budget

Democrats were hoping to come to an agreement on the full package before Biden leaves for Europe to meet other world leaders.

Biden is scheduled to depart the U.S. on Thursday.