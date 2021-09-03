Manchin faces backlash from fellow Democrats after expressing opposition to $3.5T budget

Sen. Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat, is facing criticism from his own party after expressing opposition to a $3.5 trillion budget bill.

In an Op-Ed in the Wall Street Journal, Manchin said he believes spending "trillions upon trillions" will have "negative consequences."

Manchin called for Congress to hit a “strategic pause” on more spending.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, who is part of the more liberal wing of the party, responded to Manchin's comments.

"If we want to bring down the $3.5T we can bring back taxing the rich and boosting IRS enforcement that mods originally worked so hard to trim back," she said on Twitter.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal echoed Ocasio Cortez's statements.

"Pause on finally delivering child care, paid leave, education, health care, affordable housing, climate action, and dental, vision, and hearing to millions of families across America? Absolutely not," she said on Twitter.

The White House has not commented on Manchin's Op-Ed.

His vote would be crucial for Democrats. The U.S. Senate is split 50-50, and House Democrats hold a narrow majority.