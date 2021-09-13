Watch
NewsNational

Actions

North Korea says it tested long-range cruise missiles

items.[0].image.alt
© 2017 Cable News Network, Inc.
CNN
<p>North Korea has fired an unidentified ballistic missile from North Pyong'an Province that flew into waters east of the Korean Peninsula, according to a press release from South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.</p>
Trump to announce new North Korea sanctions
Posted at 6:16 PM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 21:16:57-04

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it successfully test fired what it described as newly developed long-range cruise missiles.

The tests over the weekend would be the country's first known testing activity in months and would underscore how it continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in nuclear negotiations with the United States.

The Korean Central News Agency said Monday the cruise missiles, which had been under development for two years, successfully hit targets 1,500 kilometers away on Saturday and Sunday.

The North hailed its new weapons as a “strategic weapon of great significance” that meets leader Kim Jong Un’s call to strengthen the country’s military might.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO LEARN MORE

CLICK TO LEARN MORE