No criminal charges in fatal 2018 California wildfire

Strong winds blow embers from burning houses during the Woolsey Fire on November 9, 2018 in Malibu, California. After a experiencing a mass shooting, residents of Thousand Oaks are threatened by the ignition of two nearby dangerous wildfires, including the Woolsey Fire which has reached the Pacific Coast at Malibu.
Posted at 7:08 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 22:08:38-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Department of Justice will not bring criminal charges against a utility whose equipment sparked a 2018 fire that killed three people and destroyed more than 1,600 homes and other structures.

The department said Friday that it found insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution against Southern California Edison for the Woolsey Fire.

The fire forced nearly 300,000 residents of Los Angeles and Ventura counties to flee.

Investigators found that high winds blew a loose guy wire into electrified conductors, causing an electrical arc.

But they say they couldn't prove that the company knew it was causing a risk and ignored the danger.

