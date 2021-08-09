Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Nebraskans safe after getting stuck in flooded elevator

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 11:37 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 14:37:33-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Three Nebraska residents narrowly escaped a flooded elevator following an Omaha storm.

An Omaha man on Saturday got in his apartment elevator with two friends to check out storm damage.

Before the elevator opened, Tony Luu says water started pouring in through the vents as they descended.

Luu called his roommate for help as they waited for emergency responders in neck-high water.

His roommate and two other people managed to open the elevator door from the lobby, saving Luu and the others.

None of them were hurt.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP