Nebraskans safe after getting stuck in flooded elevator

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Three Nebraska residents narrowly escaped a flooded elevator following an Omaha storm.

An Omaha man on Saturday got in his apartment elevator with two friends to check out storm damage.

Before the elevator opened, Tony Luu says water started pouring in through the vents as they descended.

Luu called his roommate for help as they waited for emergency responders in neck-high water.

His roommate and two other people managed to open the elevator door from the lobby, saving Luu and the others.

None of them were hurt.

Absolutely terrifying scenario as @RealTonyLuu was caught in an elevator descending into flood water.



Thankfully, Tony was safe and willing to share his story and videos with @3NewsNowOmaha! pic.twitter.com/7NKdzzqTUH — Kent Luetzen (@KentLuetzen) August 8, 2021

