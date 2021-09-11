Watch
More than a dozen gorillas at Zoo Atlanta diagnosed with COVID-19

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta zoo says several members of its troop of western lowland gorillas have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Zoo Atlanta issued a statement Friday that tests were conducted after handlers noticed gorillas showing signs of mild coughing, runny noses and a small loss of appetite.

The zoo said the presumptive positive tests returned in Georgia are now awaiting confirmation from a national veterinary lab in Iowa.

The statement didn’t specify the number of apparent infections, but the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported 13 of some 20 gorillas spread among four troops at Zoo Atlanta had initially tested positive for the virus and were being treated.

