Mockingbird expands recall of strollers due to fall hazard

Mockingbird has announced that 25,390 strollers have been added to a previous recall. According to a release from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the strollers’ lower side frame can crack, posing a fall risk to children in the stroller.

The recall includes Mockingbird Single Strollers with lot numbers between 18322 and 22278, and lot numbers 23174 and 23175. The CPSC said lot numbers can be found on the white product label on the inner left side of the stroller frame near the top of the basket.

There have been 13 reports of cracked frames among the single-wide strollers. None of those incidents resulted in injuries, the CPSC said.

The strollers were sold by various online retailers from March 2020 to March 2023 for between $350 and $450.

The updated recall follows a November 2022 recall of 149,000 Mockingbird single-to-double strollers. There were 138 reports of the stroller’s frame cracking. The cracks have been blamed for injuring eight children.

The injuries were mostly minor and involved cuts and bruises, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Customers are encouraged to stop using the strollers and to get a frame reinforcement kit on the company’s website.