MLB Players Association has until Tuesday night to reach a deal

The MLB Players Association has a new deadline to accept a deal and reinstate the season with full pay.

The association must accept a deal by Tuesday night to avoid further game cancellations during the regular season.

If no deal is reached by Tuesday or even as late as Wednesday afternoon, USA Today reports another week of regular-season games would be canceled and players would forfeit pay.

The Athletic reports that the MLB increased its Competitive Balance Tax Threshold to $228 million on Monday.

However, the union wants it to start at $238 million and grow to $263 million.

No progress has been made on the union’s request to raise the league’s minimum salary to $725,000.

The MLB has instead offered a minimum salary of $700,000.

It is unlikely a deal will be agreed upon this week.

In the scenario that a deal is reached Tuesday or Wednesday, there will be new negotiations regarding season length and pay.