Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, crowned Miss America

Jessica Hill/AP
Miss Alaska Emma Broyles reacts after being crowned Miss America, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.
Posted at 7:52 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 22:52:43-05

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The contestant from Alaska has been crowned Miss America at an event marking the competition’s 100th anniversary.

What began as a 1921 Atlantic City beauty pageant has evolved away from the emphasis on looks alone with a new focus on leadership, talent and communication skills.

Contestants are no longer judged on physical appearance.

Fifty-one contestants representing the 50 states and the District of Columbia were competing for the centennial crown and $100,000 in college scholarships.

Emma Broyles of Alaska was named the winner Thursday night.

Miss Alaska Emma Broyles reacts after being crowned Miss America, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.

