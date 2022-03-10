Watch
Michigan sheriff's deputy stable, suspect killed in shooting

Posted at 8:51 AM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 11:51:53-05

BROWN CITY, Mich. (AP) — Police say a man who shot a Michigan sheriff’s deputy serving a felony warrant was fatally shot by a second deputy.

Michigan State Police say 47-year-old Charles Raymond, of Imlay City, was pronounced dead at the scene in Brown City.

Preliminary findings indicate that a homeowner allowed Lapeer County deputies to check the premises Wednesday morning for Raymond, who was wanted on a felony criminal sexual conduct warrant.

Police say Raymond fired on the deputies from an outbuilding, striking one of them multiple times.

That deputy was taken to a local hospital and is stable, authorities said.

The second deputy, who returned fire and killed Raymond, was not hit by gunfire. However, police said the officer still received treatment at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

