Michigan man's dog approved for nearly $1,500 a month in unemployment

A west Michigan man said he was shocked when his dog was approved to get unemployment from the state of Michigan.

According to WZZM, Michael Haddock's dog, Ryder, received a letter from the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency that was addressed to Michael Ryder.

Haddock told WZZM that in the letter, it said his dog was approved for $360 every week from the unemployment agency.

"Not sure what he is going to do with the money, but it should be interesting," Haddock told WZZM. "I knew he was clever, but he surprised me this time."

The state unemployment agency told WZZM its computer system did send out the initial letter to Haddock's address, but it was flagged as suspicious during the next step of the process.

"Unfortunately, Michael Ryder's claim will not be allowed. I know first-hand it is rare for 'man's best friend' to contribute financially to the household and that will continue in this instance," Unemployment Insurance Agency Investigator Tim Kolar said in an email to WZZM.