Mexican news photographer killed in Tijuana; reporter slain last week

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A news photographer was killed in the Mexican border city of Tijuana Monday, the same day press groups said a reporter was killed in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz last week.

Photographer Margarito Martínez was well-known for covering the crime scene in violence-plagued Tijuana.

And a Mexican journalist who criticized local authorities, José Luis Gamboa died Jan. 10. He was the director of the online news site Inforegio.

Martinez and Gamboa were the first two journalists killed this year, but 48 journalists have been slain in Mexico since December 2018.

Mexico is one of the most dangerous places for reporters outside active war zones.