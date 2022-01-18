Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Mexican news photographer killed in Tijuana; reporter slain last week

items.[0].image.alt
Mario Tama/Getty Images
TIJUANA, MEXICO - JUNE 30: The Mexican flag flies near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 30, 2018 in Tijuana, Mexico. In the midst of controversial U.S. border policies, Mexico's presidential election will be held July 1. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Mexican flag over Tijuana
Posted at 7:44 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 22:44:14-05

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A news photographer was killed in the Mexican border city of Tijuana Monday, the same day press groups said a reporter was killed in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz last week.

Photographer Margarito Martínez was well-known for covering the crime scene in violence-plagued Tijuana.

And a Mexican journalist who criticized local authorities, José Luis Gamboa died Jan. 10. He was the director of the online news site Inforegio.

Martinez and Gamboa were the first two journalists killed this year, but 48 journalists have been slain in Mexico since December 2018.

Mexico is one of the most dangerous places for reporters outside active war zones.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER