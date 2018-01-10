Massive earthquake centered in the Caribbean; tsunami advisory lifted for US territories

The USGS reported a magnitude 7.6 earthquake in the middle of the Caribbean Sea on Tuesday evening, in the open waters between Honduras and Jamaica. The earthquake was measured at 9:52 p.m. ET.

Although the massive earthquake was far from any land mass, a tsunami is expected for parts of Central America. A wave of up to 1 meter was expected to wash on shore to Honduras and Belize.

A tsunami advisory was issued for parts of the Carribean Sea, including Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. The tsunami advisory was lifted late Tuesday night before, eliminating any threat to the islands.

No damage has been reported in the region, as of Tuesday evening.

The magnitude 7.6 earthquake was one of the strongest ever measured in the region.