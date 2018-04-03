Mark your calendars: Ben & Jerry's announces 'Free Cone Day'

Ice cream lovers will rejoice on April 10 as makers of the frozen dairy treat Ben & Jerry's will be offering free ice cream cones at its Scoop Shops nationwide.

According to the company, this is the 40th annual "Free Cone Day" for Ben & Jerry's. The company said cones will only be limited to "the number of times you can get back in line." Ben & Jerry's also said customers can choose from various flavors.

Ben & Jerry's said it normally gives away 1 million free ice cream cones every April for "Free Cone Day."

"We believe in having fun, and in thanking our fans with free ice cream as each year goes by," said Ben & Jerry's CEO Jostein Solheim. "To us it's a chance to have a bit of a party, to build connections with our fans, and show them how much we appreciate them!"

To find one of the hundreds of Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops participating in Free Cone Day, click here.