Man used ‘ghost gun’ to kill 3 daughters in church

AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli
A memorial for the three young girls, who were slain by their father at The Church in Sacramento, is seen outside the church in Sacramento Calif., Tuesday, March 1, 2022. David Mora, who was under a restraining order and not supposed to have a gun, fatally shot his three daughters, a chaperone and himself Monday during a supervised visit with the girls. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California law enforcement officials say the gunman who killed his three daughters, a chaperone who was supervising his visit with the children and himself in a church was armed with an unregistered “ghost gun.”

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says David Mora was armed with a homemade semiautomatic rifle-style weapon.

He had an illegal 30-round ammunition magazine and 17 bullets were fired Monday inside a Sacramento church.

Mora was under a restraining order that barred him from possessing a firearm and authorities do not know how or when he obtained it. At the time of the killings, Mora was out on bail after being arrested five days before for punching a police officer.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Alethea Smock told The Associated Press that Mora was in the country illegally. He overstayed his visa after entering California from his native Mexico on Dec. 17, 2018,

She didn’t say when his visa expired.

