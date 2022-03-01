California man in church shooting prohibited from having gun

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials say a man under a restraining order and not supposed to have a gun fatally shot his three daughters, a chaperone and himself during a supervised visit with the girls.

Investigators are trying to piece together the father’s motive and how he got the weapon used in the shooting Monday at a Sacramento church.

The victims included three girls ages 9, 10 and 13. Authorities have not disclosed the names of the gunman or the victims and have not said what type of weapon was used.

The sheriff says the shooter was estranged from the children’s mother. She had a restraining order against him.