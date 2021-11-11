Watch
Man to plead guilty in rapper Mac Miller’s drug death

<p>LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Mac Miller performs on the Camp Stage during day 1 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on October 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 8:00 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 23:00:24-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say an Arizona man accused of supplying the dealer who sold rapper Mac Miller the drugs that killed him has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Ryan Michael Reavis will admit to a single count of distribution of fentanyl.

Investigators say Reavis knowingly supplied counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to a co-defendant.

That man sold the pills and other drugs to Miller, who later fatally overdosed.

Miller’s assistant found the rapper unresponsive in his Los Angeles home on Sept. 7, 2018, and he was declared dead soon after.

