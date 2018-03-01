Man arrested for shooting woman in the leg after date in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is recovering after being shot in the leg by a man she’d been out with Wednesday night.

She was shot on the Plaza, but the Kansas City Police Department said the incident began in another part of town.

They said a man and the victim were in his car when he started firing his gun from the car.

The woman got out and ran to her car, which was parked on the Plaza.

Police said the man drove by and shot her through her car door.

She was taken to the hospital.

The gunman left the scene and went to his home in Lee’s Summit, where local police arrested him and took him to the KCPD jail.

KPCD said it’s unclear why the suspect began shooting in the first place.

The woman was shot right outside The Granfalloon.