Man arrested for climbing skyscraper in San Francisco

Screen Shot 2022-05-04 at 11.17.38 AM.png
KGO
Posted at 10:22 AM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 13:25:03-04

A 22-year-old was arrested Tuesday after scaling a skyscraper in San Francisco.

Maison DesChamps told the ABC affiliate in San Francisco that he carried out the stunt to raise money for anti-abortion charities.

While climbing the 61-story building DesChamps would stop to take photos for social media.

He was arrested after completing the climb. KGO-TV reports that DesChamps faces misdemeanor charges for trespassing and resisting a police investigation.

Despite the charges, DesChamps said he has no regrets.

