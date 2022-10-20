Watch Now
Major celestial event to coincide with Election Day

Charlie Riedel/AP
The earth's shadow covers the full moon during a partial lunar eclipse as it sets beyond the U.S. flag on top of a building, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 8:15 AM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 11:15:55-04

Those headed to the polls early on Election Day may be in for a visual treat. A total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout the United States on Nov. 8, with the peak occurring just as polls open in the eastern U.S.

The peak will be around 6 a.m. ET, and 3 a.m. PT. The lunar eclipse can be seen anywhere the moon is visible.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the earth gets directly in between the sun and the moon. The Earth’s shadow will make the moon appear blood red during totality.

The next lunar eclipse visible from America will be March 14, 2025.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
