Lawyers deliver closing remarks in USC coach’s bribery trial

BOSTON (AP) — The trial of a decorated former water polo coach at the University of Southern California implicated in the sprawling college admissions bribery scandal is wrapping up.

Prosecutors and defense lawyers gave their closing arguments Thursday morning in the trial of Jovan Vavic in Boston federal court.

The jury is expected to begin deliberations after receiving instructions from the judge.

The 60-year-old Vavic faces fraud and bribery charges.

Prosecutors say Vavic received about $250,000 in bribes for designating unqualified students as water polo recruits so they could attend the elite Los Angeles school. Lawyers for Vavic say he didn’t accept bribes.