Elon Musk's Boring Company is selling flamethrowers for $500.

So far, he's sold 10,000 and only plans on selling 20,000. But not everyone wants to "liven up the party" like the company claims.

California State Assembly lawmaker Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) is introducing legislation to block the sale of the product. He says Elon Musk is deviating from his project to construct a tunnel for his Hyperloop project in Los Angeles.

Santiago calls it "a slap in the face."