Kentucky governor blames violent video games and music for school shootings -- not guns

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is taking a stand on school shootings after 17 people died in a Florida school this week.

It's a societal scourge that's top of mind for Bevin since not even a month has passed since a shooting killed two at Marshall High School in the small western Kentucky town of Benton.

In a Facebook video posted Thursday night, Bevin called on producers of movies, music, television shows and video games to be part of an effort to “figure out how to try to repair this fabric of America that’s getting shredded beyond recognition.”

"Our culture is crumbling from within, and the cost of it is high," Bevin said. "All of you, we've got to step up. We're the adults -- let's act like it. Let's step forward. Let's start a conversation."

He also made the more standard overtures to fellow governors, the president and Congress to strike up a dialogue that can prevent future school shootings.

The Associated Press reports Bevin also told talk radio hosts on Thursday that guns are not the reason for the increase in school shootings. He blamed a culture that delegitimizes life through violent video games, TV shows and music lyrics.

Bevin called video games where people kill others “garbage” and said “it’s the same as pornography.” He said “freedom of speech” has been abused by allowing things that are “filthy and disgusting and have no redeemable value.”