Kansas Vietnam vet walking for every fallen soldier on Memorial Day

A Vietnam veteran is walking dozens of miles in honor of the soldiers who died in the war.

William Elston plans to walk over 58,000 steps on Memorial Day from Lawrence to Ottawa, Kansas.

He believes the walk will take him about ten hours to complete.

Elston says each step will represent a U.S. service member who died in Vietnam.

Fifty-eight thousand two hundred twenty soldiers died in the conflict.

More than 2,600 service members were listed as missing in action by the war's end.

The U.S. Government reports that as of April, over 1,500 Americans are still unaccounted for.