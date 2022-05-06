Judge: Marjorie Taylor Greene is qualified for reelection

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge in Georgia has found that U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene can run for reelection.

State Administrative Law Judge Charles Beaudrot concluded that a group of voters who had challenged her eligibility failed to prove she engaged in insurrection after taking office.

The decision to allow Greene on the ballot will ultimately be up to the secretary of state.

State law says Beaudrot must submit his findings to Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who has to decide whether Greene should be removed from the ballot.

Once he makes his final decision, both sides will have an opportunity to appeal the ruling.