Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

Posted at 4:33 PM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 19:33:37-04

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remain under doctors’ observation at a Chicago hospital and are “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19.

One of the couple's five children, Jonathan Jackson, tells The Associated Press they're being carefully monitored, in part because of their age.

The 79-year-old Jackson is vaccinated against the virus and received his first dose in January during a publicized event as he urged others to receive the inoculation as soon as possible.

His 77-year-old wife is also an activist. Both were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier.

