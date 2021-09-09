Hulu to raise price of its on-demand plans by $1 starting Oct. 8

Hulu is raising the monthly price of its on-demand plans by $1 beginning Oct. 8.

Hulu announced on Tuesday that it would increase its ad-supported plan from $5.99/month to $6.99/month. Its no ads plan will go from $11.99/month to $12.99/month.

The yearly prices of its ad-supported plan will increase by $10 from $59.99/year to $69.99/year.

The price increase applies to new and current subscribers.

According to USA Today, the price increase will not affect the Disney bundle or live TV plans.

In August, Disney said they had nearly 174 million subscriptions across its Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu streaming platforms were reported in its fiscal third-quarter 2021 earnings report.