House Speaker Nancy Pelosi running for reelection

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that she is running for reelection.

In a campaign video posted on social media, Pelosi said there's still more work for her to do in Congress.

While we have made progress much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives. This election is crucial: nothing less is at stake than our Democracy. But we don’t agonize-we organize. I am running for re-election to Congress to deliver For The People and defend Democracy. -NP pic.twitter.com/ojwFPOdRs3 — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) January 25, 2022

"While we've made progress, much more needs to be done to improve people's lives," Pelosi said.

The Democrat represents San Franciscans in California's 12th congressional district. She has been in Congress since 1987.

Pelosi's announcement comes as dozens of Democrats retire from the House.

Historically, the midterms have been a challenging election cycle for the incumbent party. Currently, Democrats control Congress and the White House.