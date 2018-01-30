Helicopter crashes into California home, at least 3 dead

Allison Horn
2:43 PM, Jan 30, 2018
2 hours ago
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - A helicopter crashed into a Newport Beach, California home Tuesday, killing at least three people, KABC reported.

The crash happened about 2 p.m. at Bristol St. and Bayview Place, according to the Newport Beach Fire Department. The home is near the beach.

Fire crews said there were five people on the helicopter and they were all reported to be unconscious, KABC said. 

The helicopter was based out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County.

