Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Harris to meet with Singapore officials to begin Asia visit

items.[0].image.alt
Erin Schaff/AP
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., before a ceremony to honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she lies in state at National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Ginsburg died at the age of 87 on Sept. 18 and is the first women to lie in state at the Capitol. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Kamala Harris
Posted at 7:41 PM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 22:41:43-04

SINGAPORE (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Singapore’s president and prime minister as she kicks off a visit to Southeast Asia focused on strengthening ties with key allies in the region.

The task is complicated by the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The trip brings Harris to Singapore and then to Vietnam later this week.

It's aimed at broadening cooperation with both nations to offer a counterweight to China’s growing influence in the region.

Harris is expected to address economic and security issues as well as efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic during her meetings Monday with Singapore’s prime minister.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP