Menu

Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Four killed in shooting at office building in Orange

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Matt Boone
Police lights
Posted at 8:43 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 23:43:54-04

ORANGE, Calif. (CNS) - Four people, including one child, were killed and a fifth wounded in a shooting at an office building in Orange Wednesday and the suspected shooter was taken into custody.

The surviving victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, according to Orange Police Department Lt. Jen Amat.

The suspect was shot by police and taken to a hospital, Amat said. The suspect's condition was not known.

The shooting was reported at about 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of the office building at 202 W. Lincoln Ave., near Glassell Avenue, according to the Orange Police Department

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OR DONATE TODAY!

March for Babies